Mexico's Sheinbaum says Supreme Court is not "acting correctly"

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that Mexico's Supreme Court is "not acting correctly" and that it is intruding on the powers of the other branches of government.

Sheinbaum, during a regular press conference, added that the Supreme Court is not attending to the construction of peace and security in Mexico and is releasing criminals.

The president-elect has defended a major judicial reform, proposed earlier this year by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which would seek to elect judges - including for the Supreme Court - by popular vote.

Sheinbaum said in the press conference that the objective of the reform is to profoundly rehabilitate the judicial system, and not for the executive to have more power over the court.

The nation's highest court said on X on Tuesday that chief justice Norma Lucia Pina Hernandez has been in talks with the legislative and executive powers ahead of the judicial reform and is continuing with her jurisdictional and administrative tasks.

The court was responding to a supposed request for Pina Hernandez's resignation.

(Reporting by Raul Cortes, writing by Stéphanie Hamel; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Cassandra Garrison)