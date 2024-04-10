From MHOMS to RIBBS, see 37 nods to Kansas City-area legends hidden in aviation codes

Uniquely KC is a Star series exploring what makes Kansas City special. From our award-winning barbecue to rich Midwestern history, we’re exploring why KC is the “Paris of the Plains.”

The next time Patrick Mahomes flies into Kansas City, he might unknowingly pass through a navigation point named after him.

Pilots going through the Kansas City International Airport use five-character codes -- chosen by the Federal Aviation Administration -- to help them navigate through the air.

There are several creative Kansas City-related names associated with entertainers and even local sports stars.

The FAA decides on key coordinates called waypoints or fixes, which act as intersections in the sky, said James Rainen, assistant chief flight instructor at ATD Pilot Training in Kansas City.

Instead of typing a long string of numbers into their navigation instruments, pilots use unique five-character codes chosen by the FAA to guide them. The waypoint codes range from forgettable – CFNZV is located above Liberty – to the wacky. Rainen’s favorite sequence of waypoints is found near Dallas Love Field, with three called RUBBR, CHCKN, and FINGR.

Pilots’ charts use these themed waypoints even hundreds of miles away from MCI.

The Star collected some Kansas City-themed waypoints from an FAA database. See where they are located on the map below.

Travis Kelce, Jason Sudeikis and authors, oh my!

Actor Jason Sudekis honored in an FAA arrival chart for Kansas City International Airport (MCI). Aviation waypoints honor Kansas City legends. Screenshot from the Federal Aviation Administration. April 10, 2024.

Overland Park’s Jason Sudeikis is honored with two Kansas waypoints: JSONN and SDKIS.

The TWAIN waypoint is located south of Hannibal, Missouri, the Tom Sawyer author’s childhood home.

College rivalries

University of Kansas fans will appreciate the CHALK and JHAWK waypoints in Kansas, though we couldn’t find a “rock” waypoint to round it out.

For those who bleed purple, the CATTS waypoint is located east of Manhattan.

Across the state line, TYGER and MIZZU waypoints represent the University of Missouri.

Flavorful waypoints

Aviation waypoints honor Kansas City legends, like Patrick Mahomes and Salvador Perez, on an FAA arrival chart for Kansas City International Airport (MCI). Screenshot from the Federal Aviation Administration. This image has been altered with red circles to identify the relevant waypoints. April 10, 2024.

Take your pick of meats, with BRSKT, RIBBS and TERKY sprinkled throughout eastern Jackson County. Words that describe your favorite Z-Man or pulled pork sandwich are also represented, like SPICY, COOKD and WARMM.

Flyover country

Some waypoints reference Missouri and Kansas’ agricultural roots. Find the FARMS waypoint in Liberty, STEER in eastern Missouri and DIRTT north of St. Louis. There’s even an OZARK one near Springfield.