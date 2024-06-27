Miami Beach revokes ‘Sean Diddy Combs Day’ after he admits to assault amid lawsuits

The Miami Beach Commission has revoked a proclamation that declared October 13, 2016, as “Sean Diddy Combs Day,” three months after the rap mogul’s South Beach mansion was raided during a federal sex-trafficking investigation.

The commission rescinded the recognition Wednesday without discussion.

Sean “Diddy” Combs faces several lawsuits with accusations of sexual assault and federal investigation for connections to alleged sex trafficking. Combs has not been criminally charged.

The rapper’s Miami ties date back to the 2000s, from nightclub appearances to high-profile parties to inaugurating his brainchild REVOLT Music Conference in the city.

In 2016, at the kickoff celebration for the third REVOLT Music Conference where Mayor Philip Levine proclaimed October 13 to be “Sean Diddy Combs Day.”

In March, federal agents raided Combs’ Miami mansion in March. He was spotted by TMZ roaming the area shortly after. The rap mogul was also known to throw his infamous “Diddy Parties,” where alleged underage sex crimes and “freak-offs” took place, in luxury hotels in the area. A video from March 2016 also surfaced last month, in which Combs can be seen attacking ex-girlfriend and R&B singer Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway. After the footage circulated in the media, Combs publicly acknowledged the attack in an apology video.

In light of this, the Miami Beach resolution stated that “upon reflection, the Mayor and City Commission have determined that recognizing October 13, 2016 as ’Sean Diddy Combs Day’ is no longer in harmony with the City’s values of safety, community well-being, and respect, and wish to rescind the proclamation.”

Commissioner David Suarez, the resolution’s sponsor, declined to speak to the Herald.