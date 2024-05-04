Miami Grand Prix 2024: Sprint race start time UK, format explained, schedule and how to watch F1 on TV

Formula One heads Stateside for the first time in the 2024 season this weekend with the Miami Grand Prix.

A sprint race will take place this evening in the second of back-to-back sprints, following Max Verstappen’s double-header victory in China.

The Dutchman has built a 25-point lead in the F1 Drivers’ World Championship having won all four races he has finished. Sergio Perez is keeping just about within touching distance after a quartet of podiums. He again topped the charts in Friday’s opening practice session before tipping Charles Leclerc for pole position in Saturday’s sprint race.

It is hard to envisage anyone else getting close to the Red Bulls over the course of the season but Miami, particularly during a sprint, has the ability to upset the apple cart with tight barriers and difficult overtaking.

That said, Verstappen has won both of the previous grands prix around Miami International Autodrome while pocketing the fastest lap, having started back in ninth place of last year’s grid. He is also on pole for today’s sprint race.

Lando Norris, who finished second a fortnight ago, will race after picking up a facial injury while at a party in Amsterdam during his weekend off.

Daniel Ricciardo’s tough start to the year will continue with a three-place grid penalty after overtaking Nico Hulkenberg under the safety car in China.

Miami Grand Prix start time

For fans in the UK, the race will take place at 9pm BST on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Miami Grand Prix full schedule

Sprint race: Saturday, 5pm

Grand prix qualifying: Saturday, 9pm

Miami Grand Prix: Sunday, 9pm

(All times BST)

How does the sprint race work?

Unlike F1 sprints in 2023, which dominated the entire Saturday, they are split over two days in 2024.

The sprint qualifying will begin on Friday evening after only one practice session and features the usual three sessions with the bottom five drivers dropping out after the first two rounds.

That grid will then race for 19 laps in a half-hour sprint on Saturday afternoon. The winner will earn eight points, the second-placed driver will earn seven and so on until eighth place earns one point. Pit-stops are not mandatory and no fastest lap point will be awarded.

Following the sprint race, drivers will return to the track on Saturday evening to qualify for the grand prix, with the rest of the weekend continuing as normal.

Where to watch the Miami Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the entire weekend live exclusively. Coverage of the race starts at 7.30pm on the F1 and Main Event channels.

Free highlights will air on Channel 4 at 1.30am and are also available on the F1 YouTube channel shortly after the chequered flag.

Live stream: Subscribers can tune into the race live online via the Sky Go app.

Miami Grand Prix weather forecast

There is currently only a slim chance of rain over Miami this weekend with temperatures expected to hit 28ºC when the sun’s out.