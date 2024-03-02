Miami Hurricanes football star throws out first pitch (yikes!) for Florida Gators game

Hurricanes fans should be mighty happy that 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Rookie of the Year Rueben Bain plays football — not baseball.

Bain, heading into his sophomore season, was given the honor of tossing the first pitch Friday night in the opening game of the three-game series against the No. 4 Florida Gators.

It was high — very high — and outside.

Rafe Schlesinger, who will start Saturday’s 3 p.m. game, was assigned to catch the first pitch. But the ball was a bit too wild and skipped off Schlesinger’s glove.

Maybe it was because it was clocked at a sizzling 48 miles an hour.

Regardless, Canes fans are fortunate to have Bain, who begins UM spring practice with the rest of his teammates on Monday.

Stay tuned for the Miami Herald’s coverage of the UM-UF game, which the Gators led 1-0 after their first at-bat.