These Miami restaurants are cooking up something special for Valentine’s Day this year

Somehow, we’re barreling through 2024, which means it’s already time to start thinking about Valentine’s Day.

We can’t help you with the gift part, and we trust you will choose wisely.

But we can suggest a few restaurants around Miami-Dade that are offering special menus for the big romantic night. This is not a complete list, but it should get you started thinking about where you might want to go — and give you a nudge to make reservations before you’re sweating and desperate on Feb. 13.

Here are a few of the exclusive menus around town. All are good for Feb. 14 only, and prices don’t include tax and gratuity.

Rishtedar, the Indian restaurant in Wynwood, is offering two special menus for Valentine’s Day: The Kamasutra (with meat) and the Tantric (vegetarian).

Bourbon Steak

The three-course special at Chef Michael Mina’s steakhouse includes starters like steak tartare, Maine lobster bisque, tuna sashimi and the famous Wedge salad. Main courses include a Delmonico ribeye, filet mignon and Faroe Island salmon. There are also supplements like a shellfish platter for two or special caviars. Dessert choices are crackle cream puffs, raspberry almond tart or chocolate and raspberry Mousseline with white chocolate gelato.

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; $180 per person; www.bourbonsteakmia.com; 786-279-6600

Casa Mariano

Chef Mariano Araya has put together a three-course special menu at this Mediterranean restaurant that includes jumbo seared scallop, tuna tartare, lobster ravioli and prime strip loin. Expect rose hazelnut tiramisu for dessert. Wine pairing for $35.

8200 NW 27th St., suite 106, Doral; $100 per person; casamariano.com; 305-392-0507

Casa Ya’ax

If you haven’t tried this upscale Mexican restaurant in Wynwood, Valentine’s Day might be a good time to jump in. Chef Omar Montero has created a four-course special meal that starts with tamal de mariscos, moves on to tuna tartare and watermelon compressed salad (no, we don’t know what that is either), then finishes with a choice of mole rosado with duck breast or black codfish teriyaki. There’s even a special Valentine’s Day cocktail: Strawberry Fields Forever, with vodka, St. Germain, strawberry and mint.

51 NE 24th St., suite 101. $80 per person. Resy; casayaax.com; 786-877-3225

Eating House

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli’s beloved restaurant will feature a seven-dish dinner that starts with Parker rolls and yellowfin tuna tartare and moves on to Niman Ranch pork belly, mascarpone risotto and Mashima Reserve wagyu vaca frita. Dessert is berries and cream and s’mores semifreddo. You also get a complimentary glass of bubbly to toast to romance.

128 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; $129 per person; eatinghousemiami.com or 786-580-3745

Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

If your one true love prefers picnics and live music, head to the garden for a picnic dinner basket with cheese, caprese skewers, nuts, olives, grapes and crackers. Choose from three entrees: roast beef, Santa Fe chicken wrap or a grilled Mediterranean vegetable wrap. Sides include greens, pasta and tomatoes as well as a red velvet cupcake and bottled water. You can also purchase cocktails, wine and champagne by the glass and a wine and chocolate pairing. Live music will be provided by Rhythm Street Band by Titus Music.

10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables; general lawn seating $79-$99, premium seating $189-$259; fairchildgarden.org; 305-667-1651

Fiola Miami

This elegant Michelin-recognized restaurant in Coral Gables is offering a three-course menu that starts with appetizers like blue fin tuna and King salmon crudo. Entrees include Fiola lobster ravioli with ginger, chives and lobster roe; Australian wagyu filet mignon with foie gras and winter truffles. Desserts include lemon-raspberry crostata and chocolate cake. There are also vegetarian and vegan selections as well.

If the dinner price is a little too steep, there’s also a three-course Lovers Lunch available during the day.

1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables; dinner $225 per person, Lovers Lunch $95 per person; OpenTable, Resy; www.fiolamiami.com; 305-912-2639

Fontana at the Biltmore

You can’t ask for a more romantic setting than the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables. Dine in the courtyard surrounding the famous fountain and enjoy a three-course dinner. Entrees include cannelloni con ricotta e spinaci, filetto di Manxo or aragosta gratinata. Dessert is a choice of a chocolate torta or ricotta cheesecake.

1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; $135 per person; OpenTable.; www.biltmorehotel.com; 800-727-1926.

Fox’s Lounge

Who says you have to break the bank on Valentine’s Day? This South Miami drinking spot is offering a dinner for two involving bone-in short rib with charred leeks; a baby gem wedge salad and a coconut cartel rum flan for dessert. The kitchen closes at 11 p.m., but the after-dinner drinks flow until 2 a.m.

6030 S. Dixie Highway, South Miami; $90 per couple; Resy; www.foxslounge.com; 305-703-6553

Jaya at The Setai

Executive Chef Vijay Veena has created a one-night-only three-course menu that includes beef tartare, tuna tacos, scallop green curry and filet mignon. If you want to take the night to the next level, order caviar enhancements with dinner or try the Gold Martini, made of Beluga Gold Vodka, Louis XIII Cognac De Rémy Martin, Grand Marnier Centenaries, Inniskilling Ice Wine, and 24 Carat Gold Flake for $125.

2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; $145 per person; thesetaihotel.com; 855-923-7899.

Joliet

The Miami Beach seafood spot is offering a three-course menu on Valentine’s Day. Starters include seared yellowfin tuna or warm camembert with fig honey and toast. Entree choices include lobster bouillabaisse, filet mignon or rosemary chicken. Dessert is a flourless chocolate cake. Dinner includes your choice of pinot noir, pinela or Champagne, although the a la carte menu is also available.

1209 17th St., Miami Beach; $190 for two; Resy; jolietmiamibeach.com; 786-527-2869

LPM

This Brickell gem is going all out for Valentine’s Day with a special menu that is made up of French takes on popular aphrodisiacs including oysters, truffles and chocolates. Entrees include marinated lamb cutlets, duck confit, grilled tiger prawns and black truffle gnocchi. There’s even a Brigitte Bardot-inspired dessert, the Tarte Tropezienne a la Fleur d’Oranger ($18), a brioche filled with orange blossom diplomat cream topped with pink pralines. Enjoy it with a special Valentine’s Day cocktail, the cognac and champagne colada, a French twist on the piña colada ($21). The dessert and cocktail are available at the restaurant throughout February.

1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; $195 per person; lpmrestaurants.com/miami; 305-403-9133

Luca Osteria

Not to be outdone by Eating House, sister restaurant Luca Osteria is offering a seven-course Italian meal, which includes entrees like pasta al tartufo with fresh truffles, halibut acqua pazza and brasato al Barolo (slow-cooked short rib, Jerusalem artichoke and oyster mushrooms).

16 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; $159 per person; lucamiami.com or 305-381-5097

Mayfair House & Garden

Romance your significant other at this restaurant in the lovingly restored Mayfair hotel in Coconut Grove. Appetizers include oysters, wagyu tataki and infladita de langosta with lobster salad and Ikura caviar. Main courses include octopus al carbon, a New York wagyu steak or a charred eggplant dish.

3000 Florida Ave., Miami; $125 per person; www.mayfair-grill.com or 305-441-0000

Queen Miami Beach

The glam Japanese restaurant on South Beach is offering a four-course menu that starts with appetizers like crispy prawn tempura, caviar crispy rice and tuna pizzetta. Second course highlights maki, sashimi and smoked eggplant salad, while the third course offers A5 striploin with truffle sancho au poivre and roasted lobster with Tokyo butter, uni, wasabi and dijon. For dessert, try the raspberry and litchi cake. You can also stick to Queen’s a la carte menu if you’d prefer.

550 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; $135 per person; queenmiamibeach.com or 786-373-2930

Rishtedar

This Indian restaurant in the Wynwood Cube is offering two pre-fixe menus — provocatively named the Kamasutra and the Tantric — this Valentine’s Day. The Kamasutra comes with two cocktails, breaded Ecuadorian shrimp marinated in masala, lobster Marsala, Mathan Rogan Josh, naan and rice and an “aphrodisiac dessert,” while the vegetarian Tantric menu comes with a bottle of sparkling wine, eggplant in onion pepper and tomato sauce, crunchy okra, house cheese marinated in tikka sauce, naan and rice and a dessert.

232 NW 24th St., Miami; $150 for Kamasutra, $130 for Tantric; rishtedar.com; 305-799-0724

Rum Room

If you’re decisive and ready to commit to an early reservation, you’ll get a price break at this restaurant in the Carl Fisher historic golf club. The special holiday menu will feature cuisine with Latin flair: deep fried Colombian burrata, citrus and avocado salad, bone-in short rib Osso Bucco, grilled cilantro lime prawns. Dessert choices are “Besame Mucho” chocolate mousse cake or warm guava and queso crema bread pudding.

2100 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; $89 per person by Feb. 7, $125 per person after Feb. 7; www.rumroommiamibeach.com; 786-276-4623