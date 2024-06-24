Michael Buble, Andrea Bocelli, Jennifer Hudson, More to Perform at Hitmaker David Foster’s 75th Birthday Concert at Hollywood Bowl

Sixteen-time Grammy-winning producer and songwriter David Foster will celebrate his 75th birthday with a special concert at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday, November 3. The event, called “You’re the Inspiration,” (from the Chicago hit Foster produced and co-wrote with Peter Cetera) will feature Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Jennifer Hudson, Charlie Puth, Kristin Chenoweth, Tori Kelly, Katharine McPhee, Matteo Bocelli, Chris Botti, Kenny G, Paul Anka, Brian McKnight, Pia Toscano, and more artists to be announced at a later date.

“I think the best way to describe the night is to expect the unexpected — I am going to work hard to try and make it a show that I would like to attend if I wasn’t involved!,” Foster tells Variety. “In all honesty, it’s a self-inflicted ‘honor’ — I think my manager Marc Johnston casually mentioned that we should do something special for my birthday, and that idea grew into a pretty incredible weekend, with also a big event the night before for my David Foster Foundation.

“I’m aware 24/7 that it is a big ask of all of these incredible artists, and I want to minimize their time needed,” he continued. “It will be a lot of heavy lifting but so worth it in the end. My focus, of course, will be on all of the artists, not myself.”

He added that he and McPhee (his wife) will be touring the U.S. late this year, and his “Boop! The Musical” will be opening on Broadway in the spring of 2025.

The event is produced by Live Nation-Hewitt Silva will produce the event, with tickets going on sale Friday June 28.

Over the course of his 50-year career, Foster has cowritten and/or produced such hits as Celine Dion’s “The Power Of Love,” Whitney Houston’s “The Bodyguard,” Earth Wind and Fire’s “After the Love Is Gone,” Chicago’s “You’re the Inspiration,” Josh Groban’s “You Raised Me Up,” Michael Buble’s “Home,” Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable,” and many more.

