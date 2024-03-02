Michelle Troconis found guilty in murder of Jennifer Dulos, her bf's estranged ex-wife

Michelle Troconis was found guilty of conspiring to murder missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos, according to the Associated Press.

On Friday March 1st, a Stamford jury convicted Troconis, the girlfriend of Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos. She was found guilty of helping him plot and cover up Jennifer's murder.

“Today’s verdict is a crucial attribution of accountability, not a victory. There can be no victory when five children are growing up without their mother,” said Carrie Luft, a spokesperson for Jennifer Dulos’ family, in a statement.

Dulos' family hopes the verdict will bring new leads.

The AP states Troconis is being held on a $6 million bond and is scheduled to be sentenced May 31. Her lawyer, John Shoenhorn, said she's "devastated."

Shoehorn said he plans on seeking a new trial.

Fotis Dolus, a luxury home builder originally from Greece, denied being involved in his wife's disappearance. He was arrested and charged with his wife's murder in 2020. However, he died soon after in an apparent suicide in his home.

What was Troconis charged with?

Conspiracy to commit murder charge, punishable with up to 20 years in prison

Hindering the prosecution and evidence tampering

The AP states Troconis will be seen again in court on Tuesday March 5th for a hearing on if they will hold her in contempt over something that happened during the trial. The publication does not specify what it was.

What happened to Jennifer Dulos?

Dulos went missing back in 2019 and was last seen dropping off her five children at a school in New Canaan on May 24.

Authorities conducted multiple thorough searches, but were unable to find any trace of her other than a blood-stained shirt which was found in a Hartford trash can. They believe she was wearing it the last time she was seen alive.

It's a story that made national headlines and was even featured on "Dateline".

Jennifer Dulos went missing in the midst of a messy divorce with ex-husband

Jennifer went missing in the middle of her contentious divorce and child custody case with her husband. It had been going on for over two years.

Court documents from the divorce case stated that Jennifer worried her husband would harm her for filing for divorce.

Contributing: The Associated Press, Providence Journal

