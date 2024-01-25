Michelle Yeoh opens up about being a first-time grandmother and her 19-year engagement

[Source]

Academy Award-winning actor Michelle Yeoh recently reflected on her whirlwind 2023, from winning an Oscar to marrying her long-time partner Jean Todt and becoming a first-time grandmother.

First-time grandma: Speaking on “Today” with Hoda Kotb, the 61-year-old star opened up on her journey into grandmotherhood. Amid her busy schedule, she expressed gratitude for being present for the birth of her grandson, Maxime. She fondly recalled the internet's amusing reaction to her grandchild's announcement, saying, “I remember when I posted that photo. Everybody thought I had a baby.”

Empowering impact of Oscar win: Reflecting on her historic Oscar win and the empowering message she conveyed during her acceptance speech, Yeoh acknowledged the lasting impact it had on audiences, particularly young individuals who found inspiration in her words.

“What is most gratifying is to see the young people look at me and say, “Proof, hope, it's possible. If you can do it, we can do it,’” she shared.

Perspective on the recent Oscars: When asked about the purported snubs of directors like Greta Gerwig and actors like Margot Robbie at the recent Oscar nominations, Yeoh highlighted the inherent unpredictability of awards season and the disappointment that often accompanies it.

Yeoh’s long engagement: In a separate interview with “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, Yeoh delved into her 19-year engagement with Todt. She narrated how he proposed within a month of meeting her and patiently supported her throughout their busy lives. She humorously recounted how Todt eventually posed the ultimatum, asking, "Do you want to get married or not?"

On her new show: Yeoh also offered insights into her latest venture, Netflix's "The Brothers Sun," produced by Brad Falchuk. She went on to praise the production team’s creative approach and lauded the camaraderie among the young cast.

“The Brothers Sun,” which also stars Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan and Joon Lee in lead roles, premiered on Netflix on Jan. 4.

