Mickey Guyton Recounts 3-Year-Old Son's Near-Death Experience: 'Truly One of the Scariest Moments of My Life'

The singer shared how her son's hospitalization became the inspiration for her song "Scary Love"

Taylor Hill/Getty Mickey Guyton

Mickey Guyton is looking back at one of the scariest moments of her life.

The country singer, 40, joins Jennifer Hudson on The Jennifer Hudson Show for an upcoming appearance, opening up about how her 3-year-old son Grayson's hospitalization in 2021 for dehydration inspired her new song "Scary Love." Guyton shares her son with husband Grant Savoy.

Guyton remembers it was the day after she performed at the Country Music Awards that her son "got really sick."

"That next day that I got home, my son got really sick with like, a stomach bug, and I didn’t know what that entailed," she says. "He got really, really, really dehydrated and three ER visits later, he had sepsis."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Mickey Guyton Says Her Baby Boy Is 'Stable' and 'Improving' After Being Hospitalized for Dehydration

The worried mom contacted one of her doctor friends and sent him a picture of her son, who had sunken eyes and was losing consciousness. The doctor then called the hospital, securing a bed for Grayson at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"And by the time that we got to the hospital, he wasn’t conscious. And I remember, they rushed into the back and everybody just came on top of him and just started taking his vitals and all that," she says. "We had to leave the room because they weren’t getting blood because he was so dehydrated."

"And I remember I looked at the nurse and I choked out the words, ‘Is he going to die?’ And the doctor said, she goes, ‘I’m not going to lie to you. I’m really concerned. Right now, he is the sickest person in the ER right now,' " Guyton recalls.

After hearing that from the nurse, the singer says she fell to her knees and began praying. "It was truly one of the scariest moments of my life," Guyton shares.

"And as a mother, after going through something like that, I now realize why our mothers were so crazy over us. I didn’t get it. I’m like, ‘Why are you so crazy mom?’ And now I get it. I get it. And in that moment, I would’ve done anything to save his life. Without question, I would’ve taken the spot. And that’s where this song came from," she says.

"That’s what 'Scary Love' is about. It’s just truly about the love of a mother and a child."

In November 2021, Guyton provided an update on her son after she previously explained he "fell ill" and was sent to the hospital for "dehydration because of a severe stomach bug."

"He's doing so much better," said Guyton on Today at the Thanksgiving Day Parade. "He's out [of the hospital]. He's home with my husband right now. As soon as the parade's done I'm getting on a flight to be back with him for Thanksgiving."

She added, "I'm just thankful for family. I'm thankful for my son. This is my first Thanksgiving as a mom, and that's just changed my life. So I'm really thankful for that, and family and life."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.