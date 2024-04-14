Middle East crisis LIVE: Israel shoots down '99 per cent' of Iranian drones and missiles

An anti-missile system operates from Ashkelon after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel (REUTERS)

Iran launched a massive aerial attack on Israel on Saturday night in retaliation for a suspected air strike on its Damascus consulate.

More than 100 explosive drones were launched by 10.30pm, the Israeli military said, timed to reach their intended targets in the early hours.

IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said Iran launched more than 300 “threats of various types” toward Israel, including ballistic missiles, drones and cruise missiles.

“We have intercepted 99 per cent of threats towards Israeli territory. This is a very important strategic achievement,” Adraee said.

Israel, Iraq and Jordan closed their air spaces as Israel prepared to defend its skies by intercepting the drones with its advanced air defence systems.

The direct attack, ordered by Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was unprecedented and heightened fears Jerusalem could strike back, dragging Iran into conflict with Israel six months after the war against Tehran’s proxy Hamas erupted.

Iran's military officials warn Israel and US against retaliation

08:03 , Will Mata

Iran warned Israel of a larger attack on its territory should it retaliate against Tehran's overnight drone and missile attack on Sunday, adding that Washington has been warned not to back Israeli military action.

"Our response will be much larger than tonight's military action if Israel retaliates against Iran," armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri told state TV, adding that Tehran warned Washington that any backing of Israeli retaliation would result in U.S. bases being targeted.

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, also warned Tehran would retaliate against any Israeli attack on its interests, officials or citizens.

(VIA REUTERS)

Israel says Hamas has rejected hostage deal proposal

07:59 , Will Mata

Hamas has rejected the latest proposal for a deal to return Israeli hostages and Israel will continue to pursue its objectives in Gaza "with full force", prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Story continues

The statement said that the rejection of the proposals showed that Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, did not want a deal and was trying to exploit tensions with Iran and bring about a regional escalation of the conflict.

Isreal’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AP)

Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon reopen airspace after Iran attacks

07:55 , Will Mata

Jordan, Iraq and Lebanon have reopened their airspace on Sunday after closing it late on Saturday as Iran launched drone and missile attacks against Israel, the three countries said on Sunday.

Jordan's state TV said the country had resumed air traffic operations, citing aviation authorities. The opening of its airspace came more than three hours earlier than scheduled.

Iraq's aviation authority said security risks had now been overcome.

Lebanon said its airport will resume its activities after the overnight closure, state TV reported.

Israel threatens significant response to attack

07:54 , Will Mata

The Israeli military said the armed forces had shot down more than 99% of the Iranian drones and missiles and were discussing follow-up options.

Israel's Channel 12 TV cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying there would be a "significant response" to the attack.

The war in Gaza, which Israel invaded after an attack by Iran-backed Hamas on Oct. 7, has ratcheted up tensions in the region, spreading to fronts with Lebanon and Syria and drawing long-range fire at Israeli targets from as far away as Yemen and Iraq.

Benjamin Netanyahu meets with his war cabinet (Israeli Prime Minister Office/AF)

Biden vows support

07:53 , Will Mata

President Joe Biden on Saturday lauded American forces who helped Israel down "nearly all" of the drones and missiles fired by Iran and vowed to coordinate a global response to Tehran's unprecedented attack.

The Pentagon said its forces intercepted "dozens of missiles" and drones launched from Iran, Iraq, Syria and Yemen that were headed toward Israel.

With regional tensions at their highest since the Israel-Hamas war began six months ago, Biden pledged that American support for Israel's defense against attacks by Iran and its proxies is "ironclad."

"At my direction, to support the defense of Israel, the US military moved aircraft and ballistic missile defense destroyers to the region over the course of the past week," Biden said in a statement late Saturday. "Thanks to these deployments and the extraordinary skill of our servicemembers, we helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles."

Joe Biden chairs his national security team (AP)

Israel airspace reopens, airports authority says

07:43 , Will Mata

Israel reopened its airspace as of 7.30am (0430 GMT) on Sunday, the country's airports authority said after an overnight attack by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones.

It said flight schedules from Tel Aviv were expected to be affected and travellers should check flight times.

Tel Aviv Airport (AFP via Getty Images)

Japan strongly condemns Iranian attack on Israel as "escalation"

07:41 , Will Mata

Japan strongly condemned a retaliatory attack by Iran on Israel, calling it an escalation of events and saying it was deeply concerned at the situation, in a statement released by the foreign minister on Sunday.

"This attack is one that further worsens the current Middle East situation. We are deeply concerned and strongly condemn this sort of escalation," the statement said.

Iran launched explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory, a retaliatory strike for an attack on its embassy in Syria that it blamed on Israel that raised the threat of a wider regional conflict.

Peace and stability is especially important for Japan, and the government will continue to take the necessary diplomatic steps to prevent a deterioration of the situation, the statement also said.

Israeli military says France helped in defence against Iranian attack

07:35 , Will Mata

Israel's chief military spokesperson said on Sunday that France was among the countries involved in defending against Iran's overnight attack on Israel.

"France has very good technology, jets, radar - and I know they were contributing in patrolling airspace," he said, adding that he did not have exact details on whether French jets had shot down any of the missiles launched by Iran

Israel airspace reopens

07:23 , Sami Quadri

Israel reopened its airspace at 7.30am (4.30am GMT) on Sunday, the country's airports authority said after an overnight attack by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones.

It said flight schedules from Tel Aviv were expected to be affected and travellers should check flight times.

Israel shoots down '99 per cent of Iranian drones and missiles'

07:19 , Sami Quadri

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday his country would achieve victory after the military said it shot down almost all Iranian drones and missiles.

"We intercepted, we repelled, together we shallwin," Netanyahu posted on X.

The Israeli military said the armed forces had shot down more than 99 per cent of the Iranian drones and missiles and were discussing follow-up options.

Israel's Channel 12 TV cited an unnamed Israeli official as saying there would be a "significant response" to the attack.