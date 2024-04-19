Middle East latest LIVE: Israel 'strikes Iran' as blasts reported near central city of Isfahan

Israel was reported to have attacked Iran on Friday following apparent explosions the Middle Eastern country.

American broadcast networks quoting unnamed US officials said Israel carried out an attack.Iranian state media said Tehran had fired air defence batteries early on Friday morning after following reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan.

Tensions have risen in the region after Iran's unprecedented missile-and-drone attack on Israel on Saturday night.

Israel has right to self-defence, says Downing Street

07:25 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The Prime Minister’s office has told the BBC that while it understands the source of last night’s strike has not been confirmed, Israel has the right to self-defence.

A spokesperson told the news outlet: “We have been stressing to Israelis that what matters now is de-escalation".

Apparent attack comes on birthday of Iran's supreme leader

07:22 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The apparent attack - said to have taken place around 12.30am on Friday - occurred on the 85th birthday of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

07:07 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

No damage was caused in the overnight attack, a senior commander of Iran's Army Siavosh Mihandoust said on Friday according to state TV, adding that the noise heard overnight in Isfahan was due to air defence systems targeting a "suspicious object".

Iranian state media says three drones shot down over Isfahan

07:06 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Iranian state media said three drones over the central city of Isfahan were shot down.

Meanwhile, an Iranian official told news agency Reuters explosions reported by Iranian media were caused by air defense systems.

Video captured by residents in Isfahan appears to show air defences intercepting the drones.

Iranian air defenses intercept the Israeli drone attack over #Isfahan, Iran.#Iran pic.twitter.com/PoTJh6EGhd — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) April 19, 2024

No damage was caused in the overnight attack, a senior commander of Iran's Army Siavosh Mihandoust said, according to state TV.

IAEA confirms no damage to Iran's nuclear sites

07:02 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

The province of Isfahan is home to the Natanz nuclear site, the centerpiece of Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed this morning there was no damage to Iran's nuclear sites in last night’s alleged attack by Israel on Iran.

The agency called for extreme restraint from all sides, stressing that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts, it said in an X post.

IAEA can confirm that there is no damage to #Iran’s nuclear sites. DG @rafaelmgrossi continues to call for extreme restraint from everybody and reiterates that nuclear facilities should never be a target in military conflicts. IAEA is monitoring the situation very closely. pic.twitter.com/4F7pAlNjWM — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) April 19, 2024

Reports of Israeli strike on Iran

06:51 , Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Good morning, and welcome to the Standard’s live blog.

We’ll be bringing you everything you need to know this morning following reports of an Israeli strike on Iran.

Iran fired air defence batteries early on Friday morning after reports of explosions near the city of Isfahan, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Two US officials told CBS News that an Israeli missile has struck Iran, CBS’ partner the BBC reports.

One government official suggested sites may have been targeted by drones.

The Israeli military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iran’s IRNA news agency said the defences fired across several provinces. It did not elaborate on what caused the batteries to fire, though people across the area reported hearing the sounds.