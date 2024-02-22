Mild, moisture-packed storm could spell trouble for the Maritimes this weekend

As we close out the week, mild air and moisture will stream into the Maritimes, with some heavy rain prompting flood concerns heading into the weekend.

This will mark the first mild system of the month for the region, and one that will need to be watched closely as snowpacks remain extremely high.

Special weather statements are already in effect for parts of Nova Scotia, warning of significant snowmelt and runoff which could occur.

Friday into Saturday:

A mild and rainy system is expected this weekend in the Maritime provinces.

Heavy rainfall at times is expected for Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and southern New Brunswick, as the storm tracks over the region Friday night. This will be the first rainy system in the Maritimes this month.

Before the rain, the system will start as snow across central and northern New Brunswick, with around 5-10 cm likely through Friday.

Baron - Saturday morning precip Maritimes

The heaviest rainfall is expected across Nova Scotia overnight Friday, and into early Saturday morning. Concerns are rising for some localized flooding, pooling and ponding as these large snow packs begin to be chipped away at.

Temperatures will reach above freezing for the first time in a week or more across most of the Maritimes, including Halifax, Saint John and Charlottetown. This, along with falling rain, increases the risk for snow melt throughout the event.

Baron - ATL Saturday temps.jpg

The system moves out by Saturday evening, leaving behind colder air, which will help to slow and control the snow melt -- great news to limit impacts to the waterways, as well.

Laying water however, will likely freeze, creating slippery surfaces Sunday morning.

Baron - ATL rain through Sunday - Feb22

Between 30-40+ mm of rainfall is expected in Nova Scotia by the time all is said and done, with locally heavier amounts possible.

Halifax officially records its snowiest February on record

This milder storm may come as a bit of a shock to the system, especially after rounds of snow have officially put Halifax on record for its snowiest February ever.

The region has already received well over a metre of snow, nearly three times the normal for the month as whole.

Baron - Halifax snowiest February.jpg

Be sure to check back for the latest updates across Atlantic Canada.