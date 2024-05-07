Minn. Woman Charged with Murdering 2 Children and Setting Home on Fire

Jennifer Stately, 35, was charged on May 6 following the incident on March 15

A woman has been charged with murdering two children and neglecting a third child after setting fire to a residence and fleeing the scene in Minnesota.

Jennifer Marie Stately, 35, received the charges after attacking two minors with a knife and setting fire to the house before she left the residence with a toddler in Blackduck, Minn. on March 15, U.S. attorney Andrew M. Luger announced in a news release on Monday, May 6.

According to court documents, per the release, one of the children died from stab wounds to the chest, while the second child died from smoke inhalation from the fire.

Stately was later spotted by a motorist in a vehicle with the third child, who was “covered in wounds” and “suffering from visible signs of child neglect” amid an Amber Alert raised by authorities, the release stated.

Stately has been charged with one count of premeditated murder, one count of murder in the course of committing arson, one count of murder in the course of committing child abuse, one count of arson and one count of felony child neglect.

The deceased children have been identified as the defendant’s sons Remi and Tristan Stately, aged 6 and 5, according to an indictment obtained by the Star Tribune. The toddler she fled with is believed to be her 3-year-old son.

According to obituaries of the two children posted online, the brothers were born to Stately and Brian Graves Jr. in Red Lake, Minn. and attended Red Lake School. A vigil was held in their honor by the school and local community a week after their deaths, the Star Tribune reported.

Stately's attorney Paul Engh said there is a “firm basis” for his client to provide a not-guilty plea, though he did not share why, reported The Associated Press.

“This tragic case demonstrates the importance of close working relationships between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our state, federal and tribal law enforcement partners. Together, we are able to bring charges swiftly in cases such as this on behalf of the most vulnerable among us,” Luger said, per the release.

Special Agent in Charge Alvin M. Winston Sr. of FBI Minneapolis, added: “The loss of innocent lives demands swift and decisive action.”



“Through seamless collaboration with our state and local counterparts along with the invaluable support of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, we are steadfast in our resolve to pursue justice for the victims. We stand united in seeking closure and healing for the affected family and their community.”

Stately remains in custody amid further legal proceedings in the case.

PEOPLE has reached out to the Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office for further comment.



