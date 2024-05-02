Missile Attack in Odesa Injures 14, Officials Say

Fourteen people were injured after a Russian missile attack in Odesa on Wednesday, May 1, the Ukrainian state emergency services said.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (DSNS) posted footage which they said showed damage to infrastructure, including postal warehouses.

In the video, firefighters hose down the flames and smoke billowing from the building.

One man was taken to hospital in a “moderate” condition, all other people were treated at the scene, the DSNS said.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said windows of surrounding homes were broken as a result of the attack. Credit: SES of Ukraine via Storyful

Video Transcript

