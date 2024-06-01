Missing North Carolina couple found dead in Iredell County woods, authorities say

A North Carolina couple was found dead in the woods in rural northern Iredell County Friday, one day after they were reported missing, authorities said.

The Davie County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked the public for help in finding 60-year-old Cynthia Roberson Gobble and 59-year-old Gregory Wayne Gobble.

The couple was last seen Wednesday near Country Lane, Campbell Road and Highway 601 in Mocksville, N.C., sheriff’s officials said on Facebook. They were in a 1997 white Ford F-250 pickup truck with NC plate YV1974, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cynthia Gobble was diabetic, didn’t have her medicine and was considered “endangered,” sheriff’s officials said.

They were found dead just after 11 a.m. Friday near Harmony, N.C., according to Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC.

Investigators haven’t said if they know how the couple died and released no updates on Saturday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.