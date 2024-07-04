Mission Impossible star Simon Pegg banned from driving for a year after repeated speeding offences

Mission Impossible star Simon Pegg has been banned from driving for a yearafter he was caught speeding in one of London’s 20mph zones.

The actor and writer, 54, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes AMG when he was caught over the limit in Hackney Wick on October 24 last year.

Pegg has a catalogue of past driving misdemeanours, and the latest offenceput him in line for an automatic driving ban due to other penaltypoints already on his licence.

At Wimbledon magistrates court last week, the star was ordered to pay a £665 fine, plus £90 costs and a £266 victim surcharge.

And District Judge Devinder Sandhu imposed a 12-month driving disqualification on Pegg.

The judge doubled the usual six-month penalty as it is Pegg’s second disqualification, having been banned from the road in 2021 following a seriesof speeding offences.

Pegg is a star of the Star Trek and Mission: Impossible franchises, and also played a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

His acting and writing credits include cult TV show Spaced, Shaun of the Dead, and Hot Fuzz.

At the time of the 2021 sentencing hearing, Pegg’s lawyer told Wimbledon magistrates’ court that the actor “deeply regrets” the offences and a ban would cause him “difficulties”.

His latest driving offence happened in Homerton Road, Hackney Wick at 10.54am when it was flashed by a speed camera. The car was going at 36mph in a 20mph zone.

Pegg was prosecuted by the Metropolitan Police using the Single Justice Procedure.

He was written to by police at his home in Hertfordshire in April, and he confirmed that he was driving at the time of the incident before entering a guilty plea to the court.