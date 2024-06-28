Missouri, Kansas Jan. 6 cases thrown into questions by Supreme Court

John George Todd III stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A jury of his peers in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia found the Blue Springs man guilty on six counts, including two felonies, and a judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

But the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday threw that jury verdict and sentencing into question, when it decided 5-4 to narrow the scope of a specific felony charge brought against Todd and more than 350 others who entered the Capitol and disrupted the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

The charge — obstruction of an official proceeding — was crafted by Congress in response to major accounting scandals in the early 2000s. In an opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court ruled that the charge can only be brought if the defendant “impaired the availability or integrity for use in an official proceeding of records, documents, objects, or as we earlier explained, other things used in the proceeding, or attempted to do so.”

Roberts said the Justice Department’s current, broad interpretation of the law could create a precedent for the government to bring serious, felony charges against any activist who tries to protest at the Capitol.

“That novel interpretation would criminalize a broad swath of prosaic conduct, exposing activists and lobbyists alike to decades in prison,” Roberts wrote. “As the Solicitor General acknowledged at oral argument, under the Government’s interpretation, a peaceful protester could conceivably be charged under §1512(c)(2) and face a 20-year sentence.”

The court’s decision complicates hundreds of cases involving people associated with the Capitol riot, including a federal charge against former President Donald Trump, brought by Special Prosecutor Jack Smith.

Trump has yet to stand trial on the charges — the Supreme Court is currently deciding whether a former president maintains immunity after he leaves office. But most of the nine defendants from Missouri and Kansas charged with obstruction of an official proceeding have either pleaded guilty or stood trial.

Four have been found guilty of the charge — Todd; Nicholas Kennedy, of Sikeston; Matthew Loganbill, of Versailles; and William Chrestman, of Olathe. Four others pleaded guilty to lower charges. Only one, William Pope, of Topeka, has yet to stand trial.

Pope filed a motion to continue his trial from the scheduled July 22 date but the request was denied. Among his arguments for doing so, he said, was that “there is a strong possibility that the Supreme Court ruling will alter the outcome of my case.”

Kennedy is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 28, and Loganbill’s sentencing was delayed until after the Fischer decision came down.

It is unclear what will happen to Chrestman and Todd, who have already been sentenced after being convicted of the charge.

Chrestman, who was sentenced to 55 months in prison, is set to be released Dec. 18. He’s been in custody since his arrest in February 2021.

Todd was sentenced May 31 to five years in prison, and his attorneys filed a notice of appeal on June 12.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.