Moldova's pro-European president Sandu says she will seek second term

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova's pro-European President Maia Sandu said on Sunday she intends to run for a second presidential term in late 2024 to bring the issue of the country's European integration to its logical conclusion.

"We still have important steps to take and I pledge to continue, if you will give me your trust for a new term," Sandu said in a statement published on the presidential website.

Sandu, a former World Bank economist who favours closer ties with the European Union, defeated the pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in a run-off vote in December 2020.

The presidential elections are due to be held in November-December 2024, with the exact date to be determined by parliament.

Integration with the EU is one of Sandu's goals, with Brussels announcing earlier this month the start of accession talks with Chisinau.

"Our future is in the European family and we need to say clearly - the whole country - which path we choose for Moldova. I call on parliament to initiate a referendum next autumn, in which the voice of the citizens will be decisive," she said.

Sandu has denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine and accused Moscow of plotting a coup to oust her.

