What time does the Monaco Grand Prix start? Schedule, starting grid, qualifying results and how to watch today

Charles Leclerc will hope to triumph at his home Monaco Grand Prix at last this afternoon.

The Monegasque Ferrari star has impressed throughout the weekend in the Principality so far, setting the pace in Friday’s second practice session before beating McLaren’s Oscar Piastri to pole position on Saturday.

Now Leclerc will hope to turn a spot at the front of the grid into victory at Formula One’s signature race at the third time of asking, having previously failed to do so in both 2021 and 2022.

In the eighth round of the 2024 F1 season, there is a sense that a proper title battle may yet be possible after Lando Norris pushed Max Verstappen all the way at Imola last time out having previously claimed his maiden race victory in Miami.

Verstappen could only qualify a lowly sixth in Monaco after hitting the wall at turn seven during his final qualifying lap, with Norris starting fourth behind Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.

Sergio Perez certainly doesn’t look capable of challenging his Red Bull team-mate after dropping to third in the F1 Drivers’ Championship rankings, while the Mexican starts Sunday’s race in 16th after a dismal qualifying effort.

There are currently just 20 points separating second and fifth, whereas Verstappen stands 48 points clear of closest challenger Leclerc.

Red Bull have enjoyed their trips to Monaco over the years, winning four of the last five races in the Principality. But it would take something very dramatic for that run to continue today at a venue where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

Monaco Grand Prix starting grid and qualifying results

1 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

3 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

4 Lando Norris (McLaren)

5 George Russell (Mercedes)

6 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

7 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

8 Yuki Tsunoda (RB)

9 Alex Albon (Williams)

10 Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

11 Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

12 Daniel Ricciardo (RB)

13 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

14 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

15 Logan Sargeant (Williams)

16 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

17 Valtteri Bottas (Sauber)

18 Zhou Guanyu (Sauber)

Pit Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

Pit Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

Monaco Grand Prix full schedule

First practice: Friday, 12.30pm

Second practice: Friday, 4pm

Third practice: Saturday, 11.30am

Qualifying: Saturday, 3pm

Monaco Grand Prix: Sunday, 2pm

(All times BST)

Where to watch the Monaco Grand Prix

TV channel: In the UK, Sky Sports will broadcast the entire weekend live exclusively. Coverage of the race starts at 1pm BST on the F1 channel.

Free highlights will air on Channel 4 at 6.30pm and are also available on the F1 YouTube channel shortly after the chequered flag.

Live stream: Subscribers can tune into the race live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action LIVE via Standard Sport’s race blog.

Monaco Grand Prix weather forecast

Following rain on Friday, race day is set to be sunny with a little cloud around and temperatures of around 21 degrees.