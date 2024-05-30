Montreal Jewish school hit by at least one bullet, police say

MONTREAL — Montreal police are investigating after they say a Jewish school in the city's most populous borough has been hit by gunfire.

The police in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce responded after they received information that some projectile impacts were visible on the Jewish school located on Hillsdale Road near Van Horne Avenue.

At around 6:00 p.m. local time, police arrived at the school and located more than one projectile impact on the front of the school.

Police say there are no suspects and no injuries.



The officials believe the incident happened before Wednesday.

They say a police car will be present near the school and investigators and crime scene technicians are on the scene.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to the incident on social platform X.

Trudeau wrote: "disgusted that another Jewish school has been the target of a shooting. Relieved that no one was hurt, but I’m thinking of the parents and community members in Montreal who must be incredibly shaken. This is antisemitism, plain and simple — and we will not let it win."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also condemned the attack.

He tweeted, "the second shooting at a Jewish school in a week. We are witnessing a terrifying escalation of anti-semitism in this country. The Trudeau government must step up and finally do something to protect Jewish people in Canada against this violence."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press