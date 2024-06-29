More than £30k given to Channel Islands charities

A retailer donated more than £40,000 to charities and causes across the Channel Islands this spring.

The Channel Islands Cooperative Society (CI Coop) Community Fund gave grants to 28 applicants for a range of projects, including a breakfast club and developing a counselling room for a charity.

CI Coop has pledged 1% of sales from locally produced products to fund future applicants.

Applications are now open for the autumn round of funding.

Of the £41,677 donated, £1,100 was given to Brighter Futures for its breakfast club for families, £1,500 to Jersey Trees for Life for equipment and £1,800 to Jersey Brain Tumour Charity towards a counselling room.

Fiona Potts, chair of the Jersey Brain Tumour Charity, said: “I think it's great that corporates support charities large and small, because everything will go back to the community."

The latest round of grants brings the total number of projects supported to 245, with almost £250,000 donated since its inception, Coop said.

Carl Winn, head of community and sustainability at CI Coop, said the fund provides a "financial boost" to local causes which help them "keep up their incredible work".

