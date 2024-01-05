More than 80 car windows smashed in one night in Vancouver, police say

Dozens of cars parked in the Marpole area of Vancouver had their windows smashed on Thursday, according to police. (Nick Allan/CBC - image credit)

Vancouver police say they're investigating after more than 80 cars had their windows damaged across the city on Thursday.

Police say most of the cars were targeted in the Marpole area, near the intersection of Granville Street and 64th Avenue. A number of cars were also targeted near Fir Street and 11th Avenue, according to a Friday statement.

Sgt. Steve Addison with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in his statement that someone "appears to have indiscriminately targeted them by using an object to smash windows."

"It appears whoever did this was simply trying to cause damage," he said. "We expect the number of cases to rise as people who have not used their cars for a day or two come outside and discover damage.

"We'd like anyone who has not made a police report to contact us as soon as possible."

Vancouver police say most of the smashed cars were in the Marpole area, but there were also some cars damaged near Fir St. and 11th Ave.

Vancouver police say most of the smashed cars were in the Marpole area. (Submitted)

Surveillance footage of the area obtained by CBC News appears to show a person walking up to cars parked on the street Thursday morning and smashing their windows in turn.

John, a Marpole resident, said Thursday that his day was ruined by the window smashings, with all three of his family's cars damaged.

CBC News is not using John's last name to protect his safety.

Surveillance video obtained by CBC News appears to show a person walking up to cars parked along the street in the Marpole neighbourhood and damaging their windows in turn.

Surveillance video obtained by CBC News appears to show a person walking up to cars parked along the street in the Marpole neighbourhood and damaging their windows in turn. (Submitted)

"I'm an Uber driver ... I couldn't go to work today," John said Thursday.

"It was so frustrating. [I was] so angry when I woke up and saw someone had broken my windows. And when I saw the video — for nothing, he smashed it for nothing."

Addison said no arrests have been made in the case, and police would be interviewing witnesses and getting video footage from the area to further their investigation.