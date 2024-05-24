Morgan Spurlock Finalized Divorce with Wife Shortly Before His Death amid Private Cancer Battle

"The parties amicably settled all outstanding issues between them prior to his death," an attorney for the documentary filmmaker said

Jason Kempin/Getty Sarah Bernstein and Morgan Spurlock on April 29, 2017

Morgan Spurlock had recently finalized a divorce with producer Sara Bernstein in the months before his death at 53.

The Super Size Me director-star died Thursday, May 23, from complications of cancer, his family revealed Friday. Spurlock shared son Kallen, 8, with Bernstein, whom he married in 2016. Their divorce filing came in March 2021.

Randi Karmel, an attorney who represented Spurlock in his divorce, said in a statement Friday: “The parties amicably settled all outstanding issues between them prior to his death. My thoughts are with Morgan's family at this very difficult time.”

Karmel added, "It’s heartbreaking news. I know Morgan as a wonderful person to work for, very appreciative of his family, and devoted to the health and well-being of his children, in addition to being a great filmmaker."



Bernstein's attorney Shannon Simpson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage Morgan Spurlock and Sara Bernstein on June 16, 2013

Spurlock was also dad to son Laken, 17, with ex-wife Alexandra Jamieson, a chef who appeared in Super Size Me with him while they were together.

The filmmaker's brother Craig said in a statement Friday, "It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan. Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. The world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him."



Best known for Super Size Me, a 2004 documentary in which he ate only McDonald's for an entire month, Spurlock's other films included Where in the World Is Osama bin Laden (2008), The Greatest Movie Ever Sold (2011), and Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Morgan Spurlock and Sara Bernstein on Sept. 9, 2017

In addition to his sons and ex-wives, Spurlock is survived by his mother Phyllis and father Ben, plus brothers Craig and Barry. He was also previously married to Priscilla Sommer, according to The New York Times.



