This Morning's Dr Ranj announces new role

Former This Morning star Dr Ranj Singh will be making his musical theatre debut in the show & Juliet, which will see him playing the role of Lance.

"I am absolutely overjoyed to be making my musical theatre debut in & Juliet, a show I've been a fan of since it first opened," said Dr Ranj.

He continued: "I know it's a bit of a change from my usual work, but not many people will know how hard I've been working behind the scenes to make this happen, and it's an absolute dream come true."

The UK and Ireland tour will open at Manchester Opera House on July 8, 2024. The cast also stars Matt Cardle as Shakespeare, Gerardine Sacdalan as Juliet, Lara Denning as Anne, Sandra Marvin as Angelique, Jack Danson as Romeo, Kyle Cox as Francois and Jordan Broatch as May.

"I can't wait to work with the incredible Luke Sheppard [Director] and the entire creative team and have the time of my life this year, showing the UK what I'm made of alongside an exceptionally talented and diverse cast. Bring it on!" added the doctor.



This won't be the first time Dr Ranj has performed for an audience as he previously competed on Strictly Come Dancing and All Star Musicals, before starring in his own sold-out West End show Scrubs to Sparkles.

Created by Schitt's Creek writer David West Read, & Juliet puts a spin on the tale of the classic Shakespeare character "as Juliet ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way."

"This hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told and asks, what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo?" the synopsis reads.



