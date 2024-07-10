Morocco to acquire Israeli spy satellite worth $1 billion- media

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco plans to acquire a spy satellite from Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) in a $1 billion deal, Moroccan media reported on Wednesday.

The state-owned IAI said on Tuesday it entered a $1 billion contract to supply one of its systems to an unnamed third party.

IAI, which makes some of Israel's most advanced drones and missile defense systems, said in a regulatory filing in Tel Aviv that the deal will be carried out over five years.

Under the contract, IAI will supply the Ofek 13 spy satellite that will replace two Airbus and Thales satellites, Moroccan news websites Le Desk and Le 360 reported, citing Israeli sources in Rabat.

The head of the Israeli mission in Rabat and Morocco's foreign ministry have not responded to a Reuters request for comment.

Israel and Morocco agreed a defence pact in 2021, covering intelligence and cooperation in military industries and procurement.

(Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi; Editing by Sharon Singleton)