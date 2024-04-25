Most N.W.T. patients with blood cancer will now have to go to Alberta for treatment

Most N.W.T. patients with blood-related cancer will no longer be able to access treatment within the N.W.T. as of May 1.

In a public notice Thursday afternoon, the Northwest Territories Health and Social Services Authority announced any patients who are not in active treatment — meaning those who need regular bloodwork to monitor their condition — will now be sent to Alberta for care instead.

The change is expected to affect 40 people who aren't receiving active treatment. It only affects people with blood-related cancers and not those with cancer affecting other body systems.

Eleven other people, who are in active treatment, will find out on a case-by-case basis whether they can continue receiving treatments like chemotherapy or immunotherapy in the N.W.T. or if they will need to go to Alberta.

The health authority said it would contact those people directly with more information.

"This decision was made by [Cancer Care Alberta] due to limited resources in the N.W.T. to maintain the level of care co-ordination required for these specific cancer services," reads the health authority's notice.

It added that for "solid-tumour cancers," the territory funds a dedicated oncologist in Alberta to manage N.W.T. patients. That isn't the case for blood-related cancers, though.

The health authority said it is working to find resources to let it resume offering blood cancer treatment within the territory in the future.

"This work will take time," the health authority wrote.