So, This Is The Most Streamed Show On Netflix Of All Time

SOPA Images via Getty Images

When you frequently binge-watch the same TV shows over and over again (hello, my undying love for Gilmore Girls), it can be easy to miss exactly what’s trending on the platform, and which series just never really died down in popularity.

With this in mind, the overall rankings of Netflix’s most popular shows may actually surprise you.

The most popular English-language show on the platform is Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.

The show has amassed a staggering 1,718,800,000 hours viewed, and was such a roaring success that season two is set to be released next year.

Jenna Ortega in character as Wednesday Addams Netflix

While Wednesday’s stats are impressive, the Korean thriller series Squid Game has done even better, racking up an unbelievable 2,205,200,000 hours of viewing time.

Of course, this does make sense. Squid Game has an overall critic’s rating of 95% on review aggregating website Rotten Tomatoes, with a second season confirmed by Netflix to be in the works now.

The drama was so popular, in fact, that it inspired its own competition reality show, Squid Game: The Challenge, which, despite being a little more divisive, is also set to have a second season.

Squid Game is the most popular original show in Netflix's history Noh Juhan/Netflix

Other shows to have made the cut include Fool Me Once, The Queen’s Gambit and The Night Agent.

Check out the full list of Netflix’s 10 most popular shows ever below...

Squid Game: Season 1 - 265,200,000 views Wednesday: Season 1 - 252,100,000 views Stranger Things 4 - 140,700,000 views DAHMER: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story - 115,600,000 views Bridgerton: Season 1 - 113,300,000 views The Queen’s Gambit - 112,800,000 views The Night Agent: Season 1 - 98,200,000 views Fool Me Once - 98,200,000 views Stranger Things 3 - 94,800,000 views Bridgerton: Season 2 - 93,800,000 views

These new stats were released by Netflix on 30 June. Incredibly, Bridgerton season three has already crept into the list of 10 most popular English-speaking TV shows despite only being released two weeks earlier.

