Motorcyclist killed in collision with car

A motorcyclist was killed when her bike was involved in a collision with a car.

Emergency crews were sent to the B4453 Straight Mile near the junction with Frankton close to Bourton on Dunsmore, on Sunday.

A 26-year-old woman died at the scene, Warwickshire Police said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision at about 16:00 BST or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact the force.

