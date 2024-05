Ontario Provincial Police say the 37-year-old man was found in the ditch along County Road 29 at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday. (Jillian Renouf/CBC - image credit)

A 37-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle south of Smiths Falls, Ont., police say.

The man was found in the ditch along County Road 29 at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, OPP said.

Police said it's still unclear exactly when the crash happened.

The OPP's technical collision investigation team is looking into the cause.