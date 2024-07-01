Multiple agencies searching for teen who went missing in San Joaquin River

Authorities are searching for a teen after he went missing in the San Joaquin River on Sunday afternoon.

The Firebaugh Police Department received a call at 4:30 p.m. about the missing boy who never resurfaced from the water near 11th and Q streets, behind the Firebaugh Rodeo Grounds.

Along with Firebaugh Police and Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Madera County Sheriffs and Cal Fire are searching the San Joaquin River for the teen.