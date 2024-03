An Ottawa police vehicle blocks the scene of a multiple homicide on Berrigan Drive in the suburb of Barrhaven overnight. (Stephane Beaudoin/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Six people — four children and two adults — were killed at a home in Barrhaven late Wednesday night, Ottawa police say.

It happened on the 300 block of Berrigan Drive, a residential street off Strandherd Drive close to Berrigan elementary School.

One person was arrested at the scene.

The force said in a media release early Thursday that there is no ongoing risk to public safety.

More to come.