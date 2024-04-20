Murder probe as man, 23, killed in Dagenham double stabbing

A murder investigation is under way after a young man was killed in a double stabbing in east London.

Police were called to Rothwell Gardens, Dagenham at around 1.30am on Saturday.

London Ambulance Service alerted them to a first male suffering knife injuries.

Officers attended and their initial investigations quickly led them to a second man aged 23 with critical stab wounds on nearby Flamstead Road.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died at the scene.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers believe they know the identity of the man.

“Urgent enquiries are ongoing to inform his family.”

The condition of the other man is not life-threatening.

He was discharged from hospital, arrested in connection with the investigation and remains in police custody.

The Met’s murder probe is led by detectives from the Specialist Crime Command, supported by local policing colleagues.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 621/20APR, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.