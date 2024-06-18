Musician embracing his Indigenous roots

A local artist is embracing his Indigenous roots while shooting for the stars in his career.

Dave McCann grew up in Peterborough Ontario and moved to Calgary in the early 90's. Although his Grandmother was a member of the Six Nations, the Residential School left her not wanting to celebrate her culture. It wasn't until McCann moved to Calgary, where he met an Elder who taught him the ways of Blackfoot where he started embracing his culture. McCann says although he may not live on his traditional land, learning from the Blackfoot people has been inspiring.

"I'm continually inspired by watching Blackfoot people and how connected they are to their family, traditional culture and it's just magic so, that's something that certainly reminds me to continue on the journey," said McCann.

One thing which has helped McCann on his healing journey is music. He grew up with his mother listening to country. As soon as he was able to save his allowance, he went to the record store and bought a copy of KISS Destroyer. When he was in college, he bought his first guitar and discovered folk music which drove his passion for performing.

"What really got me into wanting to play is just discovering folk music and the folk music revival," said McCann.

In 2007 McCann went down to Nashville and recorded his first album and toured around Southern Alberta. He is currently running a kickstarter campaign with Pre-Release downloads to help fund a trip to go to North Mississippi and work with Jimbo Mathis on his latest record. McCann says the area produces many artists which have inspired his career.

"Country artists that come from that general area in Mississippi, I mean, it's just foundational to everything I love about music. It's an amazing place for roots music and it's it's certainly foundational, so that's why we chose that specific area and it's what a great opportunity for us to go down there and make a record. So that's why we are launching this Kickstarter," said McCann.

Success doesn't look like sold out stadiums for McCann, its the connection he feels with his fans.

"I've been privileged enough to have my expression in this world and and see how it connects to people organically. I get to know my fans personally and I get to talk to them. It's a great process. My vision of success, is not based on world domination or playing in huge stadiums. It's to build that connection with people," said McCann.

McCann has a few shows coming up including Henderson Lake on Canada Day and on the Main Street Stage on June 28.

Information on his kickstarter campaign can be found on his Facebook page: Dave McCann.

Alexandra Noad , Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lethbridge Herald