N.B. RCMP officer found guilty of 4 charges, not guilty of sexual assault

A Woodstock-area RCMP officer has been found guilty of four of five charges against him.

Const. Osama Ibrahim, 29, was found guilty of assault, choking during an assault, carrying, using or threatening to use a weapon during an assault and breach of trust.

He was found not guilty of sexual assault.

The incidents occurred in late 2021 and early 2022 in Saint John, when Ibrahim was 27 and the victim, whose name is protected by a publication order, was 16.

Const. Osama Ibrahim, as he did every day of his trial, kept his face covered and hidden as he left the courthouse on Tuesday.

With so much conflicting testimony about the events, provincial court judge Kelly Winchester said it came down to the credibility of those who testified during a five-day trial in October and November.

Winchester said the victim was a "compelling, credible witness." She said the girl's parents were also credible.

Ibrahim, on the other hand, was often not believable, said Winchester.

She said his evidence "failed to strike a credible cord," particularly in light of videos entered as evidence and the testimony of other witnesses. One of those videos showed Ibrahim's "use of force is blatant," said Winchester on Tuesday as she explained her decision to the court.

Responding to that particular video, Ibrahim testified that he was just trying to calm the victim down.

Winchester called his version "not believable."

Ibrahim often testified that the physical interaction between was simply "horseplay," but Winchester said the action caught on tape was "anything but playful." Nor were they the interactions of two people "trying to get to know each other," said Winchester.

Ibrahim met the victim in the fall of 2021. The girl caught Ibrahim's eye and he started spending a lot of time around the family, eventually expressing an interest in marrying her.

While the girl's parents said she was too young to contemplate marriage, they did give their blessing for Ibrahim to court her.

At the time, Ibrahim was stationed in Woodstock, but often took overtime shifts in Grand Bay-Westfield, which was chronically short-staffed.

Ibrahim will be back in court on Jan. 26 for sentencing.