N.L. Health Minister Tom Osborne announces retirement

Health Minister Tom Osborne says the use of travel nurses has been necessary to keep procedures and emergency rooms running, but would like to see them relied upon less. (Mark Quinn/CBC - image credit)

Health Minister Tom Osborne says the use of travel nurses has been necessary to keep procedures and emergency rooms running, but would like to see them relied upon less.

Health Minister Tom Osborne has announced his retirement. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Minister Tom Osborne is retiring.

Osborne made the announcement to reporters inside the House of Assembly on Friday alongside members of his family.

A provincial politician since 1996, the MHA for Waterford Valley has been health minister since July 2022.

More to come.

Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.