Nackawic-Millville swears in new councillor

Dumfries resident Steven Meldrum took the oath of office Monday, May 6, before taking his seat as Nackawic-Millville’s Ward 5 representative.

Meldrum, the former deputy chief of the Dumfries Fire Department, was acclaimed as the only candidate to fill the seat left vacant following Michael Arbuckle’s death on Oct. 31, 2023.

The 45-year-old Arbuckle, a long-time community leader, became a member of the inaugural Nackawic-Millville Rural Community Council on Jan. 1, 2023, following the amalgamation of Nackawic, Millville and surrounding local service districts. He died after a five-year battle with cancer.

As he welcomed Meldrum to the council team, Mayor Tim Fox said he’s certain Arbuckle would approve of who’s replacing him around the council table.

Fox noted the bright rainbow visible over the St. John River through the council chamber’s large window as Meldrum recited his oath of office.

“I’ll take that as a sign,” he said.

The mayor expressed confidence Meldrum will be a strong representative on council.

“You and I have had a few chats,” Fox told Meldrum. “We share the same love for our community. You’ll fit in well with this council.”

Fox later noted that Meldrum had already agreed to serve on the public works committee, which is chaired by Coun. Robert Simpson.

Nackawic-Millville’s newly hired Director of Public Works and Utility, Mike Faubert, attended the May 6 council meeting. He took over the position on April 29.

Meldrum said Dumfries residents suggested he seek office, so he took the plunge into municipal politics.

“I’m interested in how the money is spent,” he said.

Meldrum said he’s new to any level of politics.

“The most involvement I had was being the deputy chief of the fire department in Dumfries,” he said.

Meldrum said he is familiar with council members and looks forward to working with them to improve the rural community.

