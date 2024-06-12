“Napoleon Dynamite”'s Jon Heder Says His Iconic Movie Dance 'Was All Freestyle': 'Just Felt the Flow'

"You suckers who tried to learn the moves and do it for your middle-school talent show wasted time," Heder joked of his character's famous scene

Hulu Jon Heder in Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Jon Heder is dishing on his sweet dance skills in Napoleon Dynamite.

The actor, now 46, took the stage earlier this year at the Plaza Live in Orlando, Florida, with costars Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries, as they hosted a 20th anniversary screening of their 2004 comedy.

During a Q&A portion after the screening, Heder reflected back on his character Napoleon's iconic dance scene near the end of the movie, where he busts a series of moves to Jamiroquai's "Canned Heat" in an effort to win class-president votes for his friend Pedro (Ramirez, now 50).

"It was all freestyle," said Heder, joking to the audience, "You suckers who tried to learn the moves and do it for your middle-school talent show wasted time."

"Shoulda just felt the love. Put on some sweet tunes and just feel the flow. That's what I did," he quipped in addition.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.



Napoleon Dynamite follows Heder's Napoleon, an awkward high-schooler in Preston, Idaho, dancing his way through life while navigating social perils and never losing sight of who he is.

Made on a budget of $400,000, the independent film went on to earn $44 million in theaters and has grown into a comedy classic, thanks to its quirky characters, quotable dialogue and a finicky llama named Tina.

Directed by Jared Hess, the movie included a supporting cast of Tina Majorino as Deb, Aaron Ruell as Kip, Haylie Duff as Summer and Shondrella Avery as LaFawnduh. Gries, 66, played Napoleon and Kip's Uncle Rico, while Ellen Dubin appeared as their Aunt Ilene.

Napoleon Dynamite because such a sensation it even inspired an animated series that ran for one season on Fox, from January to March 2012. It was created by Jared, 44, and his wife Jerusha Hess, who co-wrote the film as well.



Moviestore/Shutterstock From L: Jon Gries, Jon Heder and Aaron Ruell in Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Related: You Gonna Eat Your Tots? Burger King Recreated Your Favorite 'Napoleon Dynamite' Scene

Speaking at the same Orlando event about where their characters might be today, Heder told the audience, "I think it's not looking very good for most of them."

"Napoleon is probably paying child support to two different moms, with two different kids ... maybe Trisha was a fling. Like, 'Let's give it a go ... no, I was right the first time,' " he continued, referencing his character's school-dance date gone wrong.

As for what could have transpired between his and Majorino's characters, Heder said, "It didn't work out with Deb, but he really wants to make it work with Deb so he's like, 'I've gotta get some political sway to pull some cool favors.' "

"So he goes to his best friend, who's in some high places," he added, referring to Ramirez's Pedro.

Napoleon Dynamite is streaming on Hulu.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.