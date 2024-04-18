National Audio 12:45 PM ET

NAT079 – (United-States-Iran-Sanctions)

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE. x–13s. The U-S and U-K have imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran as concern grows that Tehran’s unprecedented attack on Israel could fuel a wider war in the Middle East. The action targets entities and and people in Iran involved in drone production. White House national security spokesman John Kirby says the sanctions target 16 people and two entities in Iran that produce engines that power the drones used in the April 13th attack.

(“..that we need.”) (SOURCE:The Associated Press)

TAG: The U-S also sanctioned five firms involved in steel production and three subsidiaries of Iranian automaker Bahman Group — which is accused of materially supporting Iran’s military and other sanctioned groups.

NAT080 – (Britain-Cyber-Fraud)

LONDON. x–15s. Police in London say they have infiltrated and disrupted a website that allowed international cyber fraudsters to trick up to 70-thousand British victims into revealing personal information such as bank account details and passwords. National Economic Crime Centre director Adrian Searle says cybercrime has become a huge issue in the U-K.

(“..as a service.”) (SOURCE:The Associated Press)

TAG: Metropolitan police seized the LabHost site that enabled more than two-thousand criminals to create phishing sites that got victims to reveal 480-thousand bank card numbers and 64-thousand PIN numbers.

