NATO allies accuse China of supplying Russia's war in Ukraine

NATO allies on Wednesday called China a "decisive enabler" in Russia's war against Ukraine, highlighting Beijing's extensive support for Russia's defense capabilities. The alliance's historic communiqué underscores growing concern about China's expanding arsenal, space activities, and the broader threat posed by its partnership with Russia

In their most serious rebuke against Beijing, NATO allies on Wednesday called China a “decisive enabler” of Russia's war against Ukraine and expressed concerns over Beijing's nuclear arsenal and its capabilities in space.

The sternly worded final communiqué, approved by the 32 NATO members at their summit in Washington, makes clear that China is becoming a focus of the military alliance. The European and North American members and their partners in the Indo-Pacific increasingly see shared security concerns coming from Russia and its Asian supporters, especially China.

Beijing insists that it does not provide direct military aid to Russia but has maintained strong trade ties with its northern neighbor throughout the conflict.

He said it was the first time all NATO allies have stated this so clearly in an agreed document.

(AP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

UK's Starmer makes international debut at NATO summit by offering strong support for Ukraine

'Ukraine can and will stop Putin,' Biden says as NATO marks 75th anniversary

NATO members pledge dozens of air defense systems to Ukraine