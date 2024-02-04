NC State basketball beats Georgia Tech at home. 3 takeaways from the Wolfpack’s win

Midway through the second half Saturday, N.C. State and Georgia Tech were caught up in a hard-fought game at PNC Arena.

Wolfpack guard Michael O’Connell was guarding Tech’s Tyzhaun Claude near midcourt, reaching out and snatching the ball away from Claude in a basketball wrestling match.

Claude, as if taken by surprise, could only turn and latch on to O’Connell, preventing a fast-break score with a foul..

In a way, it was a play symbolic of the Pack’s 82-76 victory over the Yellow Jackets on a day when things were not always smooth.

D.J. Horne had 26 points, Jayden Taylor 21 and Casey Morsell 15 for the Wolfpack (15-7, 7-4 ACC).

It became clear in the second half that it was a test of wills, of basketball moxie. Neither team was very sharp, The play was sloppy at times.

But the Wolfpack, looking to again protect its homecourt after beating Miami, took this one away from the Yellow Jackets (10-12, 3-8) as cleanly as O’Connell swiped the ball.

Horne hit some timely jumpers. Taylor did the same. O’Connell worked hard on both ends of the court. Everyone contributed for the Wolfpack.

Georgia Tech came to Raleigh off its biggest win of Damon Stoudamire’s first season as coach — a 74-73 upset of No. 3 North Carolina in Atlanta earlier in the week. The Jackets faced a Wolfpack team that had ended a three-game ACC losing streak by beating Miami at home.

Three takeaways from the game:

Closing it out

Closing out games can be the hardest part. It usually is in the ACC.

The Pack led 62-48 in the second half as the PNC Arena crowd let out some howls. With two minutes left in regulation, the lead was 71-65, Pack.

But Horne made a pair of free throws to ease the tension. Tech’s Naithan George missed a jumper, Mo Diarra rebounded for the Pack and soon Horne was back at the line to make two foul shots for a 75-65 lead.

The Jackets made it a 76-70 game on a 3-pointer by Miles Kelly with 45 seconds remaining.. O’Connell, fouled in the backcourt, made two more at the line.

Surviving the droughts

The Pack runs hot and cold with the ball. A continuing trend in some games is going four or so minutes without a basket. Taking shots, yes. Makes, no.

In the opening half, Mo Diarra took a 3 from the corner and missed. Undaunted, he took another, and missed. It’s not the kind of shot the Wolfpack needed in a tight game and Diarra – a 26% shooter on 3’s this season — took two of them.

Keatts says he give his players the freedom to take shots but still has players often taking bad ones. It’s a hit-and-miss game, as Keatts likes to say. Shooting 30% in a half is 70% misses.

The Pack had a 29-18 lead in the opening half, only to be outscored 18-6 in the last seven minutes of the half as Georgia Tech used an 11-0 run to tie it. The Jackets hit five of their last six shots of the half while the Pack was missing six of its last seven as Georgia Tech took a 36-35 halftime lead.’

Things were much better in the second half..

Fun on the road for Jackets?

Georgia Tech’s Stoudamire says he always liked road games as a player and now a coach, calling them “fun” and saying it’s good for a team to get out of its “comfort zone.”

“On the road it’s just you and your guys,” the first-year coach said this week.

The Yellow Jackets had a lot of fun in winning at Clemson, emerging from that two-over time thriller with a 93-90 win. The Jackets made 15 of their 3-point shots in that game, 14 in regulation as they rallied from nine points down in the final 1:43 to force the OT.

Their most recent road game was anything but fun: a 91-67 blasting at Virginia Tech. Tech had a 1-5 road record before Saturday.

But the Yellow Jackets carried over some of their mojo from beating UNC. They trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half and appeared a little disjointed but regrouped to take the lead and had some real energy on their bench.