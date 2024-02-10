Advertisement

Weddington girls win seventh straight NCHSAA 4A indoor track championship Friday

Charlotte-area athletes had a big night at the N.C. High School Association 4A indoor track championships Saturday in Winston-Salem.

Weddington’s girls won their seventh straight state championship and coach Dustin Allen won his 14th state title. Allen was The Observer’s overall boys’ coach of the year for the 2022-23 school year.

Individually, 14 local athletes or relay teams won state titles. Olympic’s I’Ja Walter was a a triple winner, taking the 300 title and running on the winning 800 and 1,600 relay teams.

In the girls’ team race, Cuthbertson was first followed by three area teams: No. 2 Olympic, No. 3 Marvin Ridge and No. 4 Mallard Creek.

Mount Tabor took the boys team title, followed by Weddington, Cuthbertson and Reagan from the Winston-Salem area.

Charlotte-area girls state champions

I’Ja Walter, Olympic, 300

Margaret Garner, Porter Ridge, 500

Justine Preisano, Cuthbertson, 1,000

Charlotte Bell, Cuthbertson, 1,600

Mary Bonner Dalton, Myers Park, 3,200

Olympic 800 relay (Faith Wright, I’Ja Walter, Journee Gordon, Janya Barnes

Olympic 1,600 relay (Janya Barnes, Aleila Barton, I’Ja Walter, Journee Gordon)

Tyler Glover, Ardey Kell, shot put

Charlotte-area boys’ state champions

Tim Brown, Hough, 500

Hunter Bates, Weddington, 1,000

Mallard Creek 800 relay (Tyson Williams, Nassor Ashenafi, Mason Kelley, Travis McFadden)

Hough 1,600 relay (Morris Johnson, Wyatt Stoner, Colin Dickey, Tim Brown)

Eli Clark, Weddington, pole vault

Jayden Wentz, Olympic, triple jump

NCHSAA 4A Indoor Track Results