Weddington girls win seventh straight NCHSAA 4A indoor track championship Friday

Charlotte-area athletes had a big night at the N.C. High School Association 4A indoor track championships Saturday in Winston-Salem.

Weddington’s girls won their seventh straight state championship and coach Dustin Allen won his 14th state title. Allen was The Observer’s overall boys’ coach of the year for the 2022-23 school year.

Individually, 14 local athletes or relay teams won state titles. Olympic’s I’Ja Walter was a a triple winner, taking the 300 title and running on the winning 800 and 1,600 relay teams.

In the girls’ team race, Cuthbertson was first followed by three area teams: No. 2 Olympic, No. 3 Marvin Ridge and No. 4 Mallard Creek.

Mount Tabor took the boys team title, followed by Weddington, Cuthbertson and Reagan from the Winston-Salem area.

Charlotte-area girls state champions

▪ I’Ja Walter, Olympic, 300

▪ Margaret Garner, Porter Ridge, 500

▪ Justine Preisano, Cuthbertson, 1,000

▪ Charlotte Bell, Cuthbertson, 1,600

▪ Mary Bonner Dalton, Myers Park, 3,200

▪ Olympic 800 relay (Faith Wright, I’Ja Walter, Journee Gordon, Janya Barnes

▪ Olympic 1,600 relay (Janya Barnes, Aleila Barton, I’Ja Walter, Journee Gordon)

▪ Tyler Glover, Ardey Kell, shot put

Charlotte-area boys’ state champions

▪ Tim Brown, Hough, 500

▪ Hunter Bates, Weddington, 1,000

▪ Mallard Creek 800 relay (Tyson Williams, Nassor Ashenafi, Mason Kelley, Travis McFadden)

▪ Hough 1,600 relay (Morris Johnson, Wyatt Stoner, Colin Dickey, Tim Brown)

▪ Eli Clark, Weddington, pole vault

▪ Jayden Wentz, Olympic, triple jump

NCHSAA 4A Indoor Track Results