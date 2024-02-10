Weddington girls win seventh straight NCHSAA 4A indoor track championship Friday
Charlotte-area athletes had a big night at the N.C. High School Association 4A indoor track championships Saturday in Winston-Salem.
Weddington’s girls won their seventh straight state championship and coach Dustin Allen won his 14th state title. Allen was The Observer’s overall boys’ coach of the year for the 2022-23 school year.
Individually, 14 local athletes or relay teams won state titles. Olympic’s I’Ja Walter was a a triple winner, taking the 300 title and running on the winning 800 and 1,600 relay teams.
In the girls’ team race, Cuthbertson was first followed by three area teams: No. 2 Olympic, No. 3 Marvin Ridge and No. 4 Mallard Creek.
Mount Tabor took the boys team title, followed by Weddington, Cuthbertson and Reagan from the Winston-Salem area.
Charlotte-area girls state champions
▪ I’Ja Walter, Olympic, 300
▪ Margaret Garner, Porter Ridge, 500
▪ Justine Preisano, Cuthbertson, 1,000
▪ Charlotte Bell, Cuthbertson, 1,600
▪ Mary Bonner Dalton, Myers Park, 3,200
▪ Olympic 800 relay (Faith Wright, I’Ja Walter, Journee Gordon, Janya Barnes
▪ Olympic 1,600 relay (Janya Barnes, Aleila Barton, I’Ja Walter, Journee Gordon)
▪ Tyler Glover, Ardey Kell, shot put
Charlotte-area boys’ state champions
▪ Tim Brown, Hough, 500
▪ Hunter Bates, Weddington, 1,000
▪ Mallard Creek 800 relay (Tyson Williams, Nassor Ashenafi, Mason Kelley, Travis McFadden)
▪ Hough 1,600 relay (Morris Johnson, Wyatt Stoner, Colin Dickey, Tim Brown)
▪ Eli Clark, Weddington, pole vault
▪ Jayden Wentz, Olympic, triple jump