‘NCIS Hawai’i’ Cast Joins Together On The Beach To Celebrate Series

It was Aloha ʻAuinalā and Aloha Ahiahi for the cast of NCIS: Hawai’i on Friday evening, as they gathered on a local beach to join in gratitude for the show’s three-year run.

Vanessa Lachey (who starred as Jane Tennant), Tori Anderson (Kate), and Jason Antoon (Ernie) and his wife Seana Kofoed (Dr. Chase) shared Instagram stories on the meetup, joined by Lachey’s husband Nick Lachey, Anderson’s husband Mitch Myers, and Noah Mills and an unidentified friend.

The gathering comes two weeks after CBS canceled NCIS: Hawai’i, which filmed its final episode a month ago.

“We ❤️ U Hawai’i’…. We really REALLY LOVE You!” wrote Vanessa Lachey.

Lachey also honored the original cast members not present. “To my favorite Kiwi,” Alex Tarrant (who played Kai); “And to our Yas!” (as in Yasmine Al-Bustami, who played Lucy).

A #SaveNCISHawaii campaign (with a Times Square billboard) has been launched by series fans, which Lachey and other cast have acknowledged.

