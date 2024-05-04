NCIS star Brian Dietzen teases "intense" season 21 finale

NCIS star Brian Dietzen has teased the show's "intense" season 21 finale.

Fresh off celebrating the 1,000th episode of the NCIS franchise last month, the season finale of the original series will air on CBS on Monday, May 6.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the network's fall schedule celebration, Dietzen, who plays chief medical examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer, revealed that the episode will feature storylines that haven't been told in a "long, long time".

CBS Photo Archive - Getty Images

"I'll say this, the finale is not to be missed. There is some intense stuff, and when I say intense, I mean intense, like it's stuff that we haven't hit in a long, long time as far as the life and death that is happening within this episode," he said.

The actor's co-star Katrina Law, who joined the show as Special Agent Jessica Knight in season 18, also teased that the finale will "lead to an interesting next season" for the characters.

"I will say that there is a lot of soul-searching that goes on during this episode. It's one of my favourite episodes that I read all season, actually the entire time that I've been on NCIS," she explained.

"There's some fundamental changes that are gonna happen to our characters."

Getty Images - CBS

While NCIS will return for a 22nd season, set to air this autumn, spin-off series NCIS: Hawai'i has been cancelled after three seasons.

As per Deadline, the show will conclude next week (May 6) following the final episode of its third season. The unexpected cancellation is reportedly due to moderate viewing figures, which will likely leave fans with a cliffhanger and some unresolved conflicts.

Shortly following the news, Vanessa Lachey, who plays Special Agent Jane Tennant on the show, took to her Instagram Story to reveal that she felt "blindsided" by the decision.

NCIS airs on CBS in the US. Seasons 1-20 are streaming on Disney+ in the UK.





