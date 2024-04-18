Nearly 1,000 ‘Lycra lout’ cyclists fined in City of London Police crackdown

Police speak to a cyclist near Bank Junction (City of London Police )

Almost 1,000 “Lycra lout” cyclists have been fined for jumping red lights during a police crackdown at one of the Square Mile’s busiest road junctions.

City of London officers also made 80 arrests, seized 192 illegal e-bikes and scooters, and gave safety advice to 8,663 people in nine months.

A policing operation took place to tackle anti-social behaviour and road violations near Bank Junction on Thursday morning.

Riders caught breaking the law are invited to sit inside an HGV lorry outside Mansion House to see how the road looks from the driver’s cab to prevent further deaths.

All cyclists going through red lights, or have near misses with pedestrians and cars, can attend a free awareness roadshow nearby. Refusal to cooperate resulted in a £50 fine.

Since the Cycle Response Unit was formed last July, 944 fixed penalty notices have been issued.

Earlier this month cyclist Jamal Ampomah - who jumped two red lights on a powerful e-bike and refused to stop for police - was fined £1,000 and given six points on his licence.

Ampomah, 48, challenged a roadside FPN in court, but then was convicted of various traffic offences.

Police officers wait at traffic light to observe cyclists (City of London Police)

Commander Umer Khan said: “The majority of cyclists are safe and obey the Highway Code, however, we are educating, engaging and where necessary enforcing those road users who go through red lights, putting themselves and pedestrians at risk.”

Lord Mayor of London, Professor Michael Mainelli, added after attending the roadshow: “The Square Mile is a safe area – a world-leading business district and leisure destination that appeals to workers, residents, and visitors alike. It is a vibrant place for everyone to enjoy.

“Today’s event is a great opportunity to educate cyclists about making their way around safely, for themselves, fellow pedestrians, and road users.”

James Thomson, chair of the City of London Police Authority Board, said: “While the Square Mile may be small, its streets are dynamic, and we need to encourage cyclists to use them safely and to respect pedestrians and other road users.”

City of London Police issued a warning its enforcement of cycling offences has not distracted focus from motorists, who cause a higher rate of death and serious injury.

Colleagues in the Road Policing Unit checked 3,852 vehicles, arrested 92 suspects, seized 203 vehicles for having no insurance, and investigated 1,678 traffic crimes over the same period.

The force supports Vision Zero, an initiative to eradicate road deaths and serious injuries from London roads by 2041.