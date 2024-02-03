Nearly $100,000 for a week-long cruise? Inside Royal Caribbean's Ultimate Family Townhouse

Your dream vacation rental could be floating in the middle of the ocean.

Royal Caribbean International’s new ship, Icon of the Seas, features an Ultimate Family Townhouse, a new suite that feels like part beach house, part playground. The elaborate stateroom serves as the coolest possible digs for a family trip on the world’s biggest cruise ship, which set sail on its maiden voyage on Jan. 27.

Jason Liberty, president and CEO of the line’s parent company Royal Caribbean Group, told USA TODAY the townhouse and the Ultimate Family Suites on other ships in the fleet are spaces “where you can bring families together, multiple generations together, and you can have an incredible experience inside the cabin.”

The townhouse is located at the ship's aft.

How big is the Ultimate Family Townhouse?

The three-level structure is even bigger than the two-story Ultimate Family Suites. At 1,772 square feet, the townhouse can accommodate up to 8 guests.

There is also a 410-square-foot balcony on the main level, a 90-square-foot balcony on the second floor, and a 251-square-foot patio.

The townhouse features a slide that connects two levels.

What can guests expect?

Icon is packed with activities across the ship, but townhouse guests have plenty of ways to play without leaving their room. Those include a slide that connects the second and main levels – I saw kids and adults alike testing it out while touring the room during a preview cruise last month – an in-suite theater with karaoke, table tennis on the patio; and more.

The rainbow-colored staircase also plays music as people walk up and down. Guests can choose from songs like “London Bridge Is Falling Down” or free play, and customize the instrument, with options including piano, violin and trumpet (they can also turn it off if they want peace and quiet).

Located in the ship’s Surfside neighborhood – designed especially for young families – guests also have easy access to aqua parks, a carousel, restaurants like Pier 7 (which serves all-day brunch) and more, just beyond the townhouse’s picket fence on Deck 7.

The two-bedroom space has a king bed, two sets of bunk beds (one of which can fold into the wall leaving just a couch), and a double sofa bed. There are also three bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling windows with striking ocean views, thanks to the suite’s location at the aft of the ship.

A private patio offers access to the rest of the Surfside neighborhood.

How much does the Ultimate Family Townhouse cost?

Like the rest of Icon, the townhouse saw high demand ahead of its debut. Michael Bayley, the line’s president and CEO, said the room was 55% booked for 2024 during Royal Caribbean Group’s February 2023 earnings call, just over three months after revealing details about the ship.

There is still availability to be found, though. Prices vary by sailing date, but the townhouse starts at $23,353 per person for two adults and two kids on a 7-night Eastern Caribbean cruise departing from Miami, Florida, on May 17, 2025, according to Royal Caribbean’s website.

The hefty price tag also comes with many perks. The fare includes gratuities, Wi-Fi, laundry and pressing services, priority embarkation and disembarkation and more. Guests will also have a Royal Genie that can help grant their wishes during their stay, like making reservations for onboard restaurants and helping guests avoid waiting in lines.

Editor’s note: The reporter on this story received access to this cruise from Royal Caribbean International, which is owned by Royal Caribbean Group. USA TODAY maintains editorial control of reviews.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Look inside the three-story family suite on Royal Caribbean's new ship