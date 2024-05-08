Neighbours' Mackenzie Hargreaves to hide secret in Haz coma plot

Neighbours spoilers follow.

Neighbours' Mackenzie Hargreaves will be seen hiding a secret in the aftermath of Haz Devkar's car accident.

Mackenzie has been left reeling after accidentally running down ex-boyfriend Haz, leaving him in a coma after suffering a heart attack due to his injuries.

In scenes set to air next Tuesday (May 14) and Wednesday (May 15), Mackenzie is left struggling to juggle work alongside caring for Haz.

Despite reassurances from Holly and Byron that they share the responsibility of looking after him, Mackenzie insists she must be the one to look after Haz - leaving Holly concerned about the impact the ordeal is having on her friend.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours' Melanie Pearson to take a break from Erinsborough

Mackenzie's worries only get worse, as she soon discovers that the Lassiters are advertising for new tenants to take over the running of Harold's Cafe, as it's temporarily closed due to Haz's hospitalisation.

Determined to make amends by saving the cafe, Mackenzie approaches Toadie for legal advice.

However she is devastated to learn that the hotel complex are well within their rights to look for new tenants. Mackenzie then visits Haz in hospital and promises she'll find a way to save Harold's, as a way of atoning for her mistakes.

Holly overhears the end of Mackenzie's words and reassures her she doesn't need to be sorry for her actions.

Amazon Freevee / FremantleMedia Australia

Related: Neighbours plans surprising new rift for Susan Kennedy

Mackenzie goes along with the assumption, however it's clear that she is still hiding something from her friends.

Later in the week, Mackenzie puts her plan to save the cafe into action, calling in favours from her friends in order to get Harold's back on its feet.

Despite her plan turning out to be a success Mackenzie still appears to be wrecked with guilt, leading Holly to ask what's causing her so much worry. Emotional, Mackenzie finally agrees to open up - but what is she hiding?

Neighbours releases new episodes from Mondays to Thursdays for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia, the show airs from Mondays to Thursdays at 4pm on Channel 10, with a 6.30pm repeat screening on 10 Peach.

Read more Neighbours coverage on our dedicated homepage



You Might Also Like