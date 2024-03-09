Nepo Baby of the Week: Steve Irwin’s Son Robert Is a Hot Model Now

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

As far as “nepo babies” go, it’s hard to think of anyone who seems more pure of heart than Robert and Bindi Irwin, the progeny of the late “Crocodile Hunter,” Steve Irwin. Both siblings have carried on the Aussie TV star’s conservationist legacy, working as zookeepers and promoting animal welfare on their social channels and in TV appearances. This week, however, Robert embraced his multitudes, ditching the family khakis and trying on a new role—fashion model.

Robert staged his runway debut at the Melbourne Fashion Festival in Australia, where Us Weekly reports that he strutted along the catwalk in three looks. There was a double-breasted teal corduroy suit with a white turtleneck and sneakers, a navy ensemble with a speckled bomber jacket, and a black-and-white ensemble with thick-framed glasses that recalled a young Elton John. That last ’fit was clearly the best of the bunch, but the teal suit was a close second. (If it had been a single-breasted jacket, it might’ve won the coveted Laura’s Choice Award, but apparently the local fashion designer Godwin was not concerned about winning that prestigious prize!)

Of course, it’s impossible to tell from just a few photos and clips how Robert’s runway strut really compares to the greats. I will say, that big smile he gave at the end of the runway certainly violates Charlize Theron’s rule for walking like a queen—“think: murder.” Still, overall, it looks like he did a solid job and didn’t trip.

“Never imagined I’d be walking the runway, but here we are!” Irwin wrote in a caption alongside a slideshow of his lewks. “Wow, thanks for an amazing night Melbourne Fashion Festival!!” If that wasn’t enough, he also posted a few brief video clips. I gotta say, in that one moment when he takes the glasses off at the end of the catwalk, his rizz is off the charts. Sure he got a little twitchy with his hands in the group pose, but for a Baby Croc Hunter’s first time on the runway, I’d say he killed it.

Robert’s Carrie Bradshaw-like day among the models could not have come at a better time. Last month, he and his girlfriend of two years, Rorie Buckley, parted ways with a vague joint statement on Instagram Stories. (Buckley, who, like Robert, is 20 years old, also has a famous connection—she’s Heath Ledger’s niece.)

“We wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways but profoundly appreciate all of the time spent together and wish one another all the very best into the future,” the statement reads, as seen in a screenshot captured by Entertainment Tonight. “We wish to express the gratitude and respect we have for one another as we continue our journeys on different paths. We won’t be commenting further on this, and really appreciate your respect and privacy at this time.”

One might ask why a pair of 20-year-olds who’ve been together for two years need to release such a carefully written, utterly zen statement, but who knows—maybe that’s just kids these days?

But it wasn’t Robert whose dating life was making headlines this week—instead, it was his mother, Terri Irwin, who popped into her son’s radio interview to help him clear up the rumors that she and Russell Crowe have been dating.

Irwin was speaking with KISS FM’s Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O to promote his upcoming gig as co-hist of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! On the subject of his mother and the Cinderella Man, he said, “Mum has been linked to something like 30 people since Dad passed away. It’s ridiculous. Every single day, it’s—I mean, it was King Charles. It was Russell. It was everyone. It’s all absolute nonsense.”

Terri, who had apparently been chilling outside the studio, popped in to ask Sandilands if they’d ever been linked—which he believed they had. When asked who she actually has been hooking up with, Terri stuck to her usual line that Steve was the only man for her. “I have a lot of quiet evenings with a nice, big, juicy pizza,” she said. Honestly? Goals.

Steve Irwin died in 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray while filming a documentary in the Great Barrier Reef. Following that tragic freak accident, his family has carried on his legacy at the Australia Zoo and through TV projects like Animal Planet’s Crikey! It’s the Irwins. While Robert might be branching out with projects like I’m a Celebrity... and his recent modeling jaunt, it still seems likely that his life will remain dedicated to all things scaly and toothy.

