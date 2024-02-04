Netflix is removing all of these movies this week in February 2024

Another month, another slew of movies and TV shows being removed from Netflix.

With every new month comes another list of titles taken off the platform without fanfare – and February 2024 is no different.

You might discover a film or series is being removed by chancing upon the detail while scrolling through Netflix’s library. But while the streaming service does not receive an official list of everything set to be culled, The Independent has you sorted.

In an attempt to avoid surprise when that title that’s been on your watchlist for years suddenly disappears, here is a rundown of everything being removed in February – including films starring Emma Stone and Bradley Cooper.

NB: The Independent compiled this list with help from What’s on Netflix.

1 February

The Addams Family (1991) – US

Arctic – US

Baby Mama – US

Bad Day for the Cut – UK

Beverly Hills Cop – UK

Black Christmas (2019) – US

Black Hawk Down – UK

Black Swan – US

The Bling Ring – US

Call Me by Your Name – US

‘Call Me by Your Name’ (Fox Searchlight)

Click & Collect – UK

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 – US

DC League of Super-Pets – US

Downsizing – US

Eagle Eye – US

Eat Pray Love – US

Fatale – US

Forgetting Sarah Marshall – US

Ghostbusters (2016) – UK

Green Lantern – US

Guilty – UK/US

Heat – US

Heatwave – UK

How Do You Know – US

How to Train Your Dragon – US

In the Line of Fire – US

La La Land – US

Emma Stone in ‘La La Land’, which is being removed from Netflix (Lionsgate)

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones – US

Murder on the Orient Express (1974) – US

National Champions – US

Nerve – UK

The One – US

Scott Pilgrim vs the World – US

Sherlock Gnomes – US

Smurfs: The Lost Village – UK

The Smurfs 2 – UK

Taken – US

Taken 2 – US

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines – UK

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi – US

The Wife – US

The Wretched – US

Who Am I – US

Zoom: Academy for Superheroes – UK

‘Scott Pilgrim vs the World’ is leaving Netflix (Universal)

3 February

Benediction – UK

Lansky – UK

4 February

Doob: No Bed of Roses – UK/US

5 February

Gully – UK

The Informer – US

Sicario – UK

Emily Blunt in Denis Villeneuve's crime drama ‘Sicario’ (Lionsgate)

9 February

She’s the Man – UK

10 February

Can You Keep a Secret? – UK

Ghostbusters: Afterlife – UK

Prisoners – US

Synchronic – UK

11 February

Father Stu – US

Goosebumps – US

Mundina Nildana – UK/US

12 February

American Sniper – UK

This Is the Life – US

Bradley Cooper movie ‘American Sniper’ is leaving Netflix (Warner Bros Pictures)

13 February

Christine (2016) – US

15 February

Ayana – UK/US

Chicken Run – US

The First Wives Club – UK

Genius – UK

Hostel: Part III – UK

Knight and Day – UK

Love & Other Drugs – UK

Prometheus – US

Real Steel – US

A Time to Kill – UK

‘Chicken Run’ is leaving Netflix in February 2024 (Netflix)

16 February

Bridesmaids – UK

Last Man Down – US

The Resurrection of Gavin Stone – US

17 February

Pahuna – US

20 February

Operation Finale – US

29 February

The Farewell – US

Morbius – US

The Last Black Man in San Francisco – US

Snowpiercer – US

‘The Farewell’ is leaving Netflix (A24)

TV

1 February

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: The Series season one – UK/US

Survivor season 32 – Kaôh RÅng – US

Zig & Sharko season three – US

2 February

Come Dine with Me – UK

Deadline – UK

Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir – UK

Zig & Sharko season three – UK/Us

4 February

The Ultimate Braai Master season seven – UK/US

5 February

The Ultimate Braai Master – US

6 February

Around the World in 80 Days (2021) – UK

7 February

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (Netflix Original) – US

Sons of the Caliphate – US

Sword Art Online – UK

8 February

Meet the Adebanjos – US

13 February

Sleepless Society: Insomnia – UK/US

16 February

Battlebots – UK

Below Deck Sailing Yacht – UK

17 February

Homeland – UK

Versailles season three – US

‘Homeland’ is leaving Netflix (Showtime)

21 February

Zindagi in Short – US

24 February

Married at First Sight season 12 – US

The Real Worldseason 12 – US

27 February

19-2 – UK/US

Million Pound Menu –US

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie – US

28 February

American Pickers season 15 – US

29 February

Babylon Berlin (Netflix Original)– US

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz on ‘American Pickers' (History Channel)

Documentary

2 February

Adrian’s Dunbar’s Coastal Ireland – UK

16 February

Gareth Thomas: HIV and Me – UK

Comedy

16 February

Greg Davies Live: Firing Cheeseballs at a Dog – UK

Greg Davies Live: The Back of My Mum’s Head – UK

20 February

Kevin James: Sweat the Small Stuff – US