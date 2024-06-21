Netflix lines up Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan for Beef season 2

Netflix appears to be eyeing up Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac and Maestro's Carey Mulligan to star in the second season of Beef.

The hit series, which debuted last year, followed Steven Yeun and Ali Wong's characters Danny and Amy as they are embroiled in an ongoing feud after a bout of road rage.

The drama won big at this year's awards, with Yeun and Wong bagging Best Actor and Best Actress in a Limited Series at the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards and Emmys.

While a second season hasn't officially been greenlit, the show is said to be taking an anthology route should a follow-up season get the go-ahead.

According to Deadline, Isaac and Mulligan are in negotiations to star in a possible second season alongside May December's Charles Melton and Priscilla's Cailee Spaeny as two feuding couples.

The site also reports that scripts for a second season are in the process of being turned in, with a possible start to filming in late summer or autumn — though no deals are currently in place.

Earlier this year, the show's creator Lee Sung Jin addressed the possibility of Beef returning to screens, hinting that it could continue if the streamer decided to renew it.

"I feel like there are so many paths. It could stay limited — it was a very close-ended story for sure. But if Netflix wanted to continue, it could also be anthology," he told Variety.

"It could be many things. It's up to the great algorithm. We're all waiting to hear."

Last year, Jin revealed that he would "love to make more" but is unclear on what direction a future season would go in.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said: "We initially pitched the show as an anthology series where every season is a new beef with new characters.

"At the same time, I really love Danny and Amy and George (Joseph Lee) and Paul (Young Mazino) and the world we created. So, I'm really open to it all."

Beef is available to stream on Netflix.

